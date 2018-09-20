Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Norwich Purple Tornado Drew Walsh

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 20th, 2018

He’s been a member of the varsity team since midway through his freshman season. Now in his senior year, the Purple Tornado’s Drew Walsh had the game of his career a week ago against Oneonta, scoring five touchdowns with 290 on just 18 carries. Walsh also led his team on the defensive side of the ball, racking up 7.5 tackles, some coming when Norwich needed it the most.

That’s why Walsh is being named The Evening Sun Scholar-Athlete of the week.

“Drew [Walsh] is a kid that does everything the right way,” said his head coach Mike Chrystie. The statement holds true for more than just on the gridiron.

Following his phenomenal performance, Walsh gave the appropriate credit where is was due – his offensive line. “The holes were just gianormous,” said Walsh. “I have never seen them open up like that. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”


