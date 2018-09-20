Lady Tornado downed in 2 straight STAC games

CHENANGO VALLEY – Norwich suffered their second loss this week to Chenango Valley 6-2.

From the first minute of the game, Purple Tornado head coach Doug Coggins said his defense was on their heels.

The Lady Warriors took full advantage of that, scoring their first two goals within eight minutes of play.

“Chenango Valley moved the ball and controlled the midfield,” said Coach Coggins. “Their overlapping and creative play caused confusion for our young group.”

Norwich Sydney Coggins did score two goals in the contest, avoiding the shut-out. Her first goal came from the foot of Nicole Jeffrey on the right side of the field.

Mackenzie Hess assisted on Sydney Coggins second goal, sending a seam pass to the near post. Coggins then rifled it past the Warriors keeper.

The Tornado were without regular goalie Saige Benedict, bringing up JV goalie Bree McCann. “Bree filled in and did a nice job for us,” said Coach Coggins. Norwich also lost Abby Flynn and Margaret Dougher due to injury during the game, both are valuable defenders.

Monday afternoon, the Lady Purple Tornado lost a tough game at home to the Yellowjackets of Oneonta 2-1.

After a scoreless first half, Norwich’s Mackenzie Hess made a great play in the midfield area to gain possession. After a few passes of the ball, the Purple Tornado’s Sydney Coggins found Jeffrey who then fired the ball past the Oneonta keeper for the first goal of the contest.