NHS Class of '59

Frank Speziale photo

The Norwich High School Class of 1959 gathered for its 59th class reunion at the American Legion in Norwich this month. Pictured sitting down, Ted Revoir, Denny Paul, Steve Snover, Robert Biviano, and Bob Goodrich. In the first row, Brenda (Marshall) Curley, Patsy (Cutting) Mayes, Nettie (Famalaro) Dennis, Diane (Marshman) Paul, Sue (Wentzel) Riale, Eleanor (Moses) Ehrenberg, Kathy (Gadamowitz) Snedden, Kathy (Sheehan) Coleman, and Pat (Maynard) Whitmore. In the second row, Paul Zagami, Faye (Long) Steward, Barb (Baker) Hinkley, Sally (Millspaugh) Miers, Joyce (Merritt) Welch, Pat (Sisson) Robinson, Jean (Owens) Zieno, Nancy (Sutton) Timberlake, Virginia (Anderson) Law, Jean (Fahy) Hayes, and Richard Natoli. In back, David Biviano, Michael (Tom) Thompson, Matt Cooney, Paul Atwell, and Tyrone Kane.

