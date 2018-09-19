Shoemaker leads Storm golfers to fifth win of season; Tornado edged out by three strokes

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 19th, 2018

EDMESTON – Bailey Shoemaker of Unadilla Valley scored the lowest on Tuesday, shooting a 1-over-par 37 at Red Pines as the Storm topped Deposit-Hancock, 234-255.

Along with Shoemaker earning the medalist honors, teammate Brandon Kneale turned in a 44 while Andrew Jackson shot a 45 to give Unadilla Valley the top three individual performances of the match.

Josiah Simmons of Deposit-Hancock tied Jackson’s score of 45 to lead the Eagles. His colleague Roger Newman ended the round with a 49.

Gavin Church finished the afternoon with a 48 while Owen Hill rounded out the UV top five with a 60.


