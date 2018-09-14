Storm returns home with win over Delhi

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 14th, 2018

DELHI – The Unadilla Valley golfers put together a round at the College Course at Delhi that bettered the home Bulldogs to win their fourth match of the season, 259-317.

Delhi’s Miles Philion turned in a nine-hole score of 40 for the top medalist honors for the match.

Andrew Jackson led the way for the Storm with a 46 for the round. His teammate Brandon Kneale finished just four strokes behind him with a 50.

UV’s Drew Emrich shot a 53 while Gavin Church ended the day with a 54 and Owen Hill rounded out the Storm scorecard with a 56.

Unadilla Valley (4-1) travels to French Woods Golf Course to face Deposit-Hancock on Monday for a league match that will tee off at 4 p.m.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 30% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook