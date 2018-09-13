Greene man guilty of making mass shooting threat must pay business $36k in damages

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 13th, 2018

NORWICH – A Greene man pleaded guilty in court on Monday, and told prosecutors he's willing to pay over $35,000 to a business he threatened – as restitution for added security costs.

Andrew P. Riley, 48, of Greene, pleaded guilty to making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and has agreed to pay back over $35,000 in restitution to Raymond Corp. in Greene.

Riley was sentenced to serve four months of weekends at the Chenango County Correctional Facility, followed by five years of post-release supervision.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook