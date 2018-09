CANASTOTA The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders bounced back from a tough road loss in Holland Patent with a win 3-1 in Canastota Wednesday.

Sherburne-Earlville was led offensively by Owen Rodriguez, who recorded a hat trick following the Red Raiders opening goal.

Canastota took the lead in the 25th minute of the first half as Benjamin Evans carried the ball into the Marauder defensive half and fired a shot that beat S-E Keeper Conor Ryan.