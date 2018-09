NORWICH – Norwich rebounded from their loss to Seton, blanking Windsor 7-0 Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Tornado swept all doubles points from the Black Knights, using straight set wins in all three matches.

Norwich’s third singles player Lucie Martin continued her winning ways by completing a shut-out in both sets of her match.

Parker Walsh, the Tornado’s No. 4 in singles play, gave up only two games the entire match as she went on to earn the point 6-1, 6-1.