Bobcats hold off Blackhawks to stay undefeated; volleyball action throughout Chenango County

BAINBRIDGE – The Lady Bobcats won three straight games to take the match over the visiting Oxford Blackhawks on Wednesday. This was Bainbridge-Guilford’s first league win of the 2018 season.

During the first game of the match, the Blackhawks and the Bobcats were within five points of each other with B-G holding the advantage. However, Bainbridge-Guilford closed out the set 25-13.

The second set started nearly the same, except Oxford trailed by seven points, but the Bobcats once again finished the set with a score of 25-13.

The final game was all Bobcats as they ended the match with a 25-9 score.

Abi Selfridge led the Bobcats in all stats except kills, which Erica Selfridge controlled. Abi Selfridge finished with nine aces, 24 assists, five kills and three digs. Erica had eight kills and added four aces, six assists and two digs.

Their teammates Makenzie Drown and Alexis Carr also had a great night, combining for nine kills. Drown also ended the night with three blocks while Carr had three aces and three digs as well.

Oxford was led by Kelsey Drewniak and Jessie Howe as each player recorded seven digs during the match.

Howe also had one ace. Teammates Allison Beckwith passed four balls to set up point for the Blackhawks while Allison Paster recorded three kills.

Monday night, the Lady Blackhawks opened their season against the Susquehanna Valley Sabers, a STAC conference opponent, in a non-league matchup.

Oxford took the first two games, winning with scores of 25-15 and 25-21. Needing just one more game to put away the Sabers, Sus Valley fought back to win the third game 25-12.