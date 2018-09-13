Meade, Lady Storm win on the road in Oxford

OXFORD – The Storm’s Shelby Meade scored a goal and tacked on two assists in their 3-1 win Wednesday over host Oxford.

Meade’s first assist came with 21:47 left in the first half as she found her teammate Jessica Smith streaking towards the goal. UV took the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Less than seven minutes into the second half, Meade recorded her second assist to Paige Catena, giving the Storm a two goal lead.

Just over a minute later, Meade capped of her night by scoring off a a direct kick from outside the 18 yard box.