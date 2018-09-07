NHS Sports Hall of Fame Induction: John Pluta: Coach (1989-2008)

Tom Rowe

Contributor

Whenever Mariano Rivera, the great New York Yankees relief pitcher, left the mound following one of his late-inning performances, his poker-faced demeanor never indicated whether he had emerged the victor or had been humbled by defeat. His facial expression and body language were always stoic-like; not at all mirroring the fist-pumping, rah-rah types who eked out a win, or the expletive-filled, glove-throwing tirades exhibited by many losers.

Rivera, who saved more games (652) than any other pitcher in Major League Baseball history, toiled 19 years for the Bronx Bombers, and is a lock to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next summer in his first year of eligibility.

Much like Rivera, John Pluta’s demeanor prior to, during and after a football game was every bit as stoic as the former Yankees hurler. He didn’t berate his players, criticize the officials or heap unnecessary praise upon himself. Instead, he went quietly about racking up the best winning percentage of any Norwich grid mentor with more than three years of service. And, like Rivera, who will certainly enter the hallowed halls of Cooperstown in 2019, Pluta will take his rightful place among Purple greats when his plaque is unveiled during ceremonies at the eighth annual Norwich High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies this fall.

“His coaching style was tailor-made for a kid like me,” indicated Chris Maynard, who quarterbacked the Tornado in 1992 and 1993. “He pushed you hard and he demanded that you always dug down for a little more, so that you were giving everything you had inside you during that given moment.

“But, he also made it fun. He showed us that we could have a great time while working hard, both physically and mentally,” continued Maynard. “Many practices he could be heard quoting lyrics from popular songs of that time, while we grunted and groaned our way through calisthenics.”

Maynard’s teammate Matt Ryan, who anchored both the offensive and defensive lines during those halcyon falls, agrees. “It seemed easy to play for Coach Pluta. It was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. We had a lot of success on the field; but, honestly, I remember more of what Coach Pluta gave me off the field. He somehow seemed to understand me, and he believed in me at a time when I needed it. He shared his own life stories, struggles and adversities. He recognized when I wasn’t giving the effort I was capable of, and pushed me to put everything I had into it, no matter what the task. For that, I will always be grateful.”

Besides the influence he had on Maynard and Ryan, Pluta’s style of coaching must have been readily accepted by the rest of the Tornado players, as well, when you consider that he compiled a .630 winning percentage (119-70-1) for his 20 seasons as the Norwich head man. That won-loss ratio ranks the highest in the annals of Tornado gridiron lore for any coach with more than three years at the Purple helm (see accompanying chart). The only equal to Pluta is the legendary Kurt Beyer, who compiled a record of 125-75-9 (.625) during his 28 years (1930-57) of service to rank second in terms of success rate.

Norwich’s record under Pluta could have been even better when you consider that during the three-year stint between 2003-05, when the Tornado lost only eight games, six of those defeats were handed down by Chenango Forks, which won back-to-back state championships in 2003 and 2004, while finishing runner-up in 2005.