Chenango County Sheriff’s Office needs hires but has no test

NORWICH – In addition to facing high turnover rates, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office now faces another challenge as for the first time in approximately 10 years, the county goes without a civil service exam for the office’s Sheriff’s deputy positions.

According to Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting, the sheriff’s office may several more deputies leaving by the end of this year, and because of a brand new test application deadline, those positions may not be filled until September of 2019.

“The challenge we face, is that I was never notified of a change in test scheduling requirements,” said Cutting. “We would have had to request this year’s test between the end of July and the beginning of August, but we weren’t notified of that.”