Norwich stage is set for 24th annual Colorscape

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – Weeks after being named one of the top arts shows in the nation, Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival returns for its 24th year this Saturday and Sunday in downtown Norwich.

Dubbed by organizers as “a sensory experience for all ages,” the free-to-attend festival brings a weekend of the arts to Norwich every year.

This year, Colorscape will feature 120 artist vendors, musical performances on three stages, a poetry slam, interactive activities for children and adults alike, festival food, and more.

Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Executive Director Celeste Friend said, “There is something for everyone. There’s no single way to enjoy Colorscape, it can be as participatory or as passive as you want it to be.”