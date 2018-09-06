Delhi nets road win over the Lady Storm; Greene nets 10 in win over Afton/Harpursville

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 6th, 2018

NEW BERLIN – With a 1-1 tie in overtime, Delhi's Lindsay Whitbeck nailed the game winner for the Bulldogs in the second extra period to give her team a 2-1 conference win over Unadilla Valley on Wednesday.

The Storm's Shelby Meade forced the tie in the first half of play, nearly 10 minutes after Delhi's Anna Post found the back of the net early.

Lasting the whole second half with no score by either team, the game was sent into two extra 10-minute periods.

In the second extra period, Whitbeck tacked on the winning strike.


