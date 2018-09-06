Police remind public: School's open - drive carefully

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – The Norwich Police Department would like to remind motorists and parents that school will soon be open and hundreds of children will be walking to school and waiting at school bus stops. The excitement that comes with the new school year can easily distract young pedestrians, so motorists must be alert. Additionally, motorist must allow for more time getting to work because of the extra pedestrians and school buses making frequent stops. “The early morning combination of young children on the streets and motorists hurrying to work has potential for tragedy” said Norwich Police. The basic street crossing tips must be followed: