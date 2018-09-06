Norwich police describe the scene of elderly woman’s violent assault

NORWICH – The Norwich Police Department released more information today about the recent first-degree assault case in the City of Norwich.

Bradley W. Flood, 54, of Willard Court was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony, following an incident at Willard Court earlier this week.

According to a statement from the Norwich Police Department, at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday the department received a phone call from a Mobile Crisis Assessment Team that asked them to check the welfare of an individual.