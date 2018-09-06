Nationally renowned poet to MC Colorscape’s Poetry Slam

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 6th, 2018

NORWICH – For the second year at Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, the free event’s featured poet will perform from the main stage at noon on Saturday before the Poetry Slam commences at 2 p.m. in Park Place Restaurant and Lounge.

2018 Colorscape Featured Poet Shannon Matesky – who has been featured on HBO’s Def Poetry Jam and wears multiple hats as an actress, writer, producer, and director originally from Berkeley, CA – will perform from the NBT Bank Main Stage at noon on Saturday before MCing the event’s Poetry Slam.

Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Executive Director Celeste Friend said, “The idea of a poetry slam is that anybody can get up and recite their poetry. It’s as much performance as it is literature and the idea is that the audience judges it and we


