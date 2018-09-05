Norwich tennis stays undefeated in league play with 5-2 win over Sabers Greene boys soccer handed first loss; Tornado g

CONKLIN – Norwich won their second straight match beating Susquehanna Valley in division play Tuesday afternoon.

Katie Gawronski got her second win of the season as Norwich No. 1 player, beating the Sabers Jenna Yezzi in straight sets of 6-2 and 6-2.

After having a second set meltdown, Ava Granquist was able to recover and win in three sets to give the Tornado their second point of the match.

Making her official Norwich appearance, exchange student Lucie Martin lost a hard fought first set in a 9-7 tie breaker and was beaten in straight sets.

The Purple Tornado claimed all three doubles points of the match. The fourth point for Norwich was won by second doubles team Hannah Baker and Hailey Colabelli.

No. 1 doubles team Natalie Bennati and Riley Marsh snagged a point from the Sabers, winning in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-4. Also needing just two sets to win point was Erica Gage and Logan Fredenburg.

Sus Valley stole a point with Elizabeth Moelder taking down Norwich's Parker Walsh in two sets.

“We were definitely rusty after having two days off for the Labor day Holiday,” said head coach John Stewart. “We will take the win but will get back to practice Wednesday because we have Chenango Forks on Thursday.” The match is scheduled to take place at Chenango Forks at 4:30 p.m.