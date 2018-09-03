For the Health of It: Protecting yourself from rabies

CHENANGO COUNTY – Rabies is a deadly virus that is carried in the saliva of infected mammals. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system ultimately causing disease in the brain and then death.

In Chenango County there have been mammals such as feral cats, fox, and bats that have tested positive for the rabies virus. Chenango County Public Health would like to give everyone a few simple tips to help keep families and pets safe from this deadly virus:

1. Rabid animals may show no fear of people and may even seem friendly, or they can be aggressive and attack someone without being provoked. Never pet or interact with animals you do not know whether out in nature or in residential areas (don’t forget cute fluffy kittens or puppies on the street may carry the rabies virus!)