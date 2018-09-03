4 area powerlifters set state, national records

By Cassandra Negley

Sun Sports Contributor

ENDICOTT – The records weren’t safe from an area quartet at the American Challenge Sanction III meet, a 100-percent Raw Empire State powerlifting competition held in Endicott in early June.

Two high schoolers from Norwich, Eric Conant and Zach Mills, and two middle school students, Lily Stoddard and Gabe Blenis, set state and national records in the drug-free federation competition following months and years of form-focused training.

Conant set six records at the meet, three at the state level and three at the national level, in the 165-pound class and 17-18-year-old division. His performance earned him Best Deadlifter Award.

“He opened up a lot of eyes at the meet. He did,” said coach Tom Stoddard, who began training powerlifters in 2002. “A lot of people were asking me about him.”

That’s because Stoddard said Conant is “pound-for-pound the strongest kid I’ve ever coached.” The 17-year-old senior running back hasn’t missed a day of workouts with him in six years, Stoddard said, and has hit 500 pounds in the weight room in the squat.