DA: Father to face more charges after toddler's death

NORWICH – A father accused of assaulting his 20-month-old daughter, who later died in hospital, will be facing additional charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

Devan Ellsworth, 28, of Norwich appeared in Norwich City Court Thursday with his public defender and waived his right to a hearing. The court ordered Ellsworth, who is on parole for a 2017 conviction for making meth in the city of Norwich, to remain in jail without bail as the state reviews his parole.

District Attorney Joseph McBride said a Chenango County grand jury will decide what charges he will face in court. McBride told the court the grand jury will convene in the next three weeks and additional charges would likely be filed by the end of September.

Ellsworth was arrested at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, by the Norwich Police who were responding to a 911 call about a domestic incident. After arriving at the scene emergency officials transported the victim, 20-month-old Delaney, to Chenango Memorial Hospital by ambulance with injuries to her face and head.