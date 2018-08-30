42nd Antique Show, 7th Canal Boat Derby slated for Sunday

NORWICH – The 42nd annual Antiques Show and 7th annual Canal Boat Derby benefitting the Chenango County Historical Society will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Chenango County Fairgrounds.

Antiques Show Chair John Antonowicz said about 25 dealers will be set up with booths at the fairgrounds Sunday offering quality antiques ranging from glassware, furniture, toys, tools, jewelry, holiday decor, and much more.

"Dealers will come and set up their booths and then people come and find that long lost treasure that they need for their collection," said Antonowicz. "We have some new antique dealers this year which is really exciting."

Admission to the Antiques Show is $4. Proceeds from admissions and from vendors' fees will directly benefit the Chenango County Historical Society.