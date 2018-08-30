Father charged with assault pleads not guilty, investigation into child's death ongoing

By: Tyler Murphy, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 30th, 2018

NORWICH – A Norwich father charged with assaulting a toddler a day before she died in hospital has been sent to jail without bail and is currently on parole for making meth in the City of Norwich in 2016.

Devan Ellsworth, 28, of Norwich, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, after police received a 911 call about a domestic incident. After responding police reported finding his 18-month-old daughter, Delaney, with injuries to her face and head.

Ellsworth, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, immediately following the incident and was remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility.


