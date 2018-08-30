Storm splits match play with Delhi and Sidney; Blackhawks lose 1st match of season

EDMESTON – The Unadilla Valley Storm golf team played on two of the hottest days of the year for their past two matches. While they were able to take down Delhi 233-315 on Tuesday, a tough Sidney group weathered the high-powered Storm 226-275 on Wednesday.

In Tuesday’s match, UV saw four of their five scoring players shoot in the 40’s to take the commanding win over Delhi on their home course of Red Pines.

With the par score being a 36 for the nine hole course in Edmeston, Andrew Jackson and Brandon Kneale each shot a round that was just five-over-par (41). Their teammates Drew Emrich and Gavin Church finished their day with a 48 for each golfer. Spencer Meade rounded out the Storm scorecard with a strong 55.