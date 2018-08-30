Porter’s 2 goals give Bobcats first win of season over UV

BAINBRIDGE – The Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats hosted their first game of the season against division rival Unadilla Valley on Wednesday and came out with the 2-1 victory.

The Bobcats got the scoring going with a nice pass from Parker Luca to teammate Ryan Porter who finished the play by sending the ball into the back of the net.

After the back and forth play by Luca and Porter, the two met up again for Porter’s second goal.

Nearly two minutes later, UV answered back with a nice transition play that ended with the Storm’s Dylan Nichols firing a pass to Skot Lindholm for the goal.