Twin Tiers International Film Festival set to come to Norwich

NORWICH – The first Twin Tiers International Film Festival will be held in Norwich at the Kappel Theater in Chenango Arts Council on September 7, 8 and 9.

52 films will be screened over the three day festival which will also play host to cinematography and screenwriter's workshops.

“We had 203 film submissions in our first year which is tremendous,” stated Festival Director Christopher Pike. “The hardest part of the whole process is not being able to screen them all.”

Two films made by local area filmmakers will be screened. “Smacked! Addiction and Recovery in Rural America” is a feature-length documentary written and directed by Jessica Vecchione of Hamden, NY. The film documents the drug addiction problem that has plagued our area and sheds light into the recovery process and spreads awareness about the help and support systems our local communities have in place to help recovering addicts. The film is nominated for both best documentary and best local film. The film will be screened on Friday, September 7 at noon.