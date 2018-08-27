Saturdays in the Park with Chobani greets third season with new vendors

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – As the third season of Saturdays in the Park with Chobani approaches with its first day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 15 in Norwich's West Park, event organizers have announced the addition of new vendors along with the message they're happy to include more.

Saturdays in the Park with Chobani organizer Mindy Chawgo said, "This year I am looking so forward to all the vendors returning, as well as new, local vendors that have decided to be part of the Saturday in the Park family with us."