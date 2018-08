LINCKLAEN A suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Town of Lincklaen on Friday following an eight hour stand-off with authorities.

Chenango County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 2022 County Road 12 in the Town of Linklaen on Friday to find a 23-year-old male victim was shot in the arm. The suspect, later identified as John W. Hart, remained in the residence in a barricaded room.