NORWICH – For the third year, the Lein girls will host a temporary tattoo fundraiser benefitting Chenango Health Network's financial assistance program from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday in front of Rosebud Tattoo & Tanning.

Madison Murphy, 10, Julia Lein, 6, and Josslyn Lein, 5, will be stationed in front of Rosebud Tattoo & Tanning at 6137 County Road 32 in Norwich on Friday selling $1 temporary tattoos, including pink ribbon, princess, superhero tattoos, and more.