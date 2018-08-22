Former DPW Superintendent: No deals for free water were made by me

NORWICH – Former City of Norwich Department of Public Works Superintendent Carl Ivarson spoke during Tuesday evening's city council meeting to say for the record, he did not enter into any agreements with any organizations for free water, including the mayor's private employer.

This comes after July's city council meeting, when it was revealed a private business that employs the mayor had been receiving free water from the city.

In July, City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike said her employer had been receiving free water and attributed it to an on-going, handshake agreement that was in place when Ivarson was public works superintendent––an agreement that Ivarson said Tuesday "...absolutely never happened."