Man pleads guilty to stealing over $5,000 in silver coins

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 21st, 2018

NORWICH – A Guilford man pleaded guilty in Chenango County Court on Monday after he stole over $5,000 in silver coins from the man who took him into his home and bought him a car.

Thomas M. Carson, 24, of Guilford, was arrested on July 8 for third-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

In court, Carson admitted that he stole silver coins during the months of February and March, and ultimately he received six months incarceration with five years probation along with a payment requirement for $5,610 plus 5 percent.


