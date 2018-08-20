Planning dept. seeks interest for volunteer driver program

NORWICH – Citing a hole in services for transportation in the county, the Chenango County Planning Department is spearheading a survey that gauges drivers’ interest in a volunteer driver program.

The department began peddling the survey in July with local nonprofit organizations helping with distribution. Digital copies have also gone out on social media websites to reach a broader audience.

The survey’s purpose, explained County Planning Department Director Shane Butler, is to develop a list of reliable volunteers for a potential volunteer driver program.

“We want to find how many people in the county would be willing to do transportation so that we could move ahead with a grant proposal,” said Butler. “We want as many as we can find.”