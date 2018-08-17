Former Norwich native's “Blues Experiment” performing at local shows

NORWICH - The days leading up to the 26th Annual Chenango County Blues Fest will find blues guitarist Brian Golden hitting the stage for a trio of local performances, including the singer/songwriter’s annual showings at Rita’s Tavern and Syracuse’s Dinosaur BBQ.

A long-time native of both Norwich and Syracuse, Golden currently calls Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, and its surrounding communities, home. Since relocating to Middle Tennessee in 2016, the guitarist has released “binomial,” a five-song EP credited to the Brian Golden Blues Experiment; formed an 8-piece band to promote said EP; and married vocalist Aletha Moore. This week’s performances, however, will find the 41-year-old musician joined by some familiar friends: drummers Eric Tozer and Byron Cage, bassist Tom Westcott, keyboardist Mike Melnyk, and guitarist Mike Davis (as well as a number of appearances by very special guest Aletha Golden).