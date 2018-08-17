Commerce Chenango awards Mayhood's Sporting Goods, owners of Wild Owl Café

Mat White photo

NORWICH – Commerce Chenango hosted its fourth annual soiree Wednesday to honor and thank its member businesses, including 2018 Business of the Year, Mayhood's Sporting Goods, and Entrepreneurs of the Year, Michael La Croce and Stoyana Petkova of Wild Owl Café.

Mike and Barbara Mayhood were awarded Commerce Chenango's Business of the Year and a merit from Assemblyman Clifford Crouch at the soiree in recognition of Mayhood's Sporting Goods' longstanding success.

From its origins operating from a house on Division Street selling homegrown bait, to its 7,000 square foot facility on Route 12 today offering archery equipment, camping supplies, guns, paintball supplies, clothing and more, Mayhood's Sporting Goods has thrived in the era of big box stores by focusing on the customers' experience.

"Our biggest competitors are now the internet, they can order most of the stuff right at home and not come in," said Mike Mayhood. "They've got to have a reason to come in: you've got to make it a pleasant experience they can look forward to rather than dread."