Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes perform tonight; 26th annual blues fest this weekend

NORWICH – The NBT Bank Free Summer Concert Series will welcome its biggest act to date Thursday night: Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.

The performance will take place in Norwich's East Park on the NBT Main Stage at 7 p.m. In the event of rain, the performance will be held under the Chenango Blues Festival's Nelson & Flanagan/Grouse Ridge Kennel Tent Stage at the Chenango County Fairgrounds.

The concert will precede the 26th annual Chenango Blues Festival weekend, beginning on Friday evening with a free show featuring Toronzo Cannon, John "Papa" Gros, and Angel Forrest Trio.

On Saturday the Chenango Blues Fest will feature headlining acts Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio on the Kerry Infield Stage before Samantha Fish finishes off on the tent stage.