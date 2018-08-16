Tenney receives award in Sherburne, greeted by supporters and protesters

SHERBURNE – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney visited Lok-n-Logs in Sherburne on Wednesday where she received an award from Job Creators Network naming her a Defender of Small Business.

Tenney was joined by Job Creators Network representative and former Missouri Speaker of the House Tim Jones, Sherburne Mayor Bill Acee, Lok-n-Logs Founder Jim Webb, and a horde of small business owners as she received the award. About 500 feet down the Lok-n-Logs driveway, stationed on Route 12, were about 30 individuals protesting against Tenney.

The stop was part of Job Creators Networks' "Tax Cuts Work" bus tour, covering 40 states.

"We're here to celebrate the Federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act, we're here to celebrate your community, your business leaders," said Jones. "And of course, we are here to celebrate your very fearless Congresswoman Claudia Tenney."

He went on to say one of the best economical policies of the last 30 years was the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, a notion that was echoed by Lok-n-Logs founder Jim Webb.

"It's been a rough time in the last 10 years because the housing meltdown just about destroyed our industry ... When the tax cuts were announced in December, I called my paymaster and said, 'Mike, I want you to double the last week's pay for everybody,'––except for the guys who just came on, I gave them a half a week's pay."