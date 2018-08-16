Rumble Ponies split double dip with ‘Ducks

BINGHAMTON – Binghamton and Akron each grabbed a win in Wednesday’s series-opening doubleheader at NYSEG Stadium. The Rumble Ponies earned the game one win, 5-4, scoring all five of their runs in the third and fourth innings. The RubberDucks, led by Matt Whitehouse in game two, shutout the Ponies, 3-0. It’s the first and only twin bill between Binghamton and Akron this season.

Game one – Binghamton 5, Akron 4

Despite allowing the first two runs, Binghamton starter Matt Gage was quickly lifted by the Binghamton bats. The left-handed starter, making his NYSEG Stadium debut, coughed up the game’s first two tallies in the top of the third, earning Akron a quick 2-0 lead.

Binghamton countered swiftly by scoring three third inning runs off of Kyle Dowdy. Patrick Biondi led off with a single, before stealing second and advancing to third on Li-Jen Chu’s throwing error. After Andrew Ely’s walk put runners on the corner’s, Kevin Taylor’s bunt resulted in Biondi’s out at home plate. After another walk to Andres Gimenez loaded the bases, Joey Terdoslavich’s base on balls pushed home Binghamton’s first run. Will Toffey’s one-out single propelled Taylor and Gimenez earning the Ponies a 3-2 lead.

Gage (2-2) was not out of harm’s way after the third. Back-to-back two-out hits by Sam Haggerty and Ernie Clement quickly tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning. The southpaw lasted 5-2/3 innings in his second Binghamton start, allowing four earned runs on nine hits. He whiffed seven and walked just one.

The Rumble Ponies broke the 3-3 tie in the fourth inning and never relinquished the lead. A two-out double from Ely brought in Patrick Mazeika, who kickstarted the rally with a leadoff walk. After a two-out walk to Taylor extended the inning, Gimenez made Dowdy pay with a run-scoring single to make it 5-3.

Dowdy (3-7) issued a career high five walks in his 3-2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed five runs on five hits and struck out two Rumble Ponies.

Joshua Torres picked up his third save of the season, retiring all four batters he faced.

Game two – Akron 3, Binghamton 0

Akron’s nightcap victory was spearheaded by starter Matt Whitehouse, who retired the final 15 Binghamton batters he faced. After allowing a leadoff single to Kevin Taylor in the home half of the first, the southpaw did not allow another Rumble Pony to reach base.

Whitehouse (4-1) tossed 61 pitches (46 strikes) in his six innings, allowing nothing more than the Taylor first-inning single. He struck out five Rumble Ponies and issued no walks.

His effort was supported by three RubberDucks runs, scored in the third and fourth innings. Nellie Rodriguez’s third-inning sacrifice fly got Akron on the board, before Krieger’s two-out single scored Andrew Calica to make it 2-0.

Binghamton starter Harol Gonzalez lasted five innings for the sixth straight start, but not before allowing a third RubberDucks run.

Gonzalez (0-6) coughed up a leadoff fourth-inning home run to Ka’ai Tom, pushing Akron’s advantage to 3-0.

Rob Kaminsky completed Akron’s win with two scoreless innings for his third save of the 2018 campaign.

Binghamton (56-65) finished their regular season series with Akron on Thursday evening. RHP Mickey Jannis duels with LHP Sean Brady with first pitch at NYSEG Stadium scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton’s 11th doubleheader of the season and the third in last 16 days. Game one was the Rumble Ponies second win against RubberDucks (first since May 1). Binghamton has played 16 straight games decided by five or fewer runs. Andres Gimenez had his nine-game hitting streak snapped in game two of the doubleheader.