Norwich Golfer’s Association inducts 5 to Hall of Fame

NORWICH – On Friday July 27, the Greater Norwich Golfer’s Hall of Fame inducted five new members at Canasawacta Country Club (CCC), the home of the Hall. The honorees were Alex Scott Law, Charlie Townsend, Christian Brown, and Brian Loomis.

Alex Scott Law – Alex was the first sustained head professional at Canasawacta. Founded in 1920 thanks to several early Norwich entrepreneurs. In an era where 11,000 new courses were built in the U.S. by such designers as Robert Trent Jones, A.W. Tillinghast and Donald Ross, another course designer, Walter Travis laid out Canasawacta Country Club. At that time, many great players sought to come to this country as professionals. Bill Moffat and Dick May held the head pro position at Canasawacta, but for only short periods. Thanks to Dr. George Manley, Alex Scott Law came next in 1925 and remained here for several years. He was a highly regarded player, teacher and club maker. One of his quotes from the time was that Canasawacta was “a wee bit hilly for the women unless they are greatly enthusiastic over the game”. He considered the natural hazards wonderful. Alex set up competitions with Utica, Oneida and Cortland for both men and women. He started the C.M. Dunne Cup, which was a club championship and also an annual Caddie Tournament as there were, “several promising players among the bag-toters”.