Sherburne Central School’s Class of 1958 celebrated its 60th reunion event in June at the home of Richard and Ruth Hotaling Horton in the Town of Columbus. The reunion saw 26 attendees, who remembered the passing of 18 deceased members of the class of ‘58. Pictured in front, Ray Dow, Sylvia Griffith Branck, Patty Morey Youmans, Vickie Kelley Lewis, Sue Mosher Wainwright, Shirley Stowell Atwell, and Ruth Hotaling Horton. In back, Dave Wales, Tom Curtis, Bob Scripture, Bill Williams, Chuck Bassett, Warren Smith, and Louis Kupris. (Submitted photo)