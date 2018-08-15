Flash flooding causes road closures; Cuomo declares state of emergency

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 15th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – Flash flooding throughout Chenango County closed a number of town and county roads Tuesday evening, all of which are again operational Wednesday.

Director of Chenango County Department of Public Works Shawn Fry said the majority of flash flooding Tuesday occurred in the north portion of the county, mainly affecting Plymouth, Smyrna, and North Norwich.

Norwich Emergency Management Director A. Wesley Jones said, "There was some significant flash flooding, particularly in the Plymouth area, but there are no roads that are closed at this point."


