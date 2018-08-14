Trump warns Cuomo: Anybody who runs against me 'suffers'

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday dared New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to challenge him in 2020 — and warned the Democrat, "Anybody that runs against Trump suffers."

Trump also said that Cuomo once called him and promised that he wouldn't run against him — a claim that Cuomo's office did not immediately dispute.

The challenge came as Trump delivered remarks at a fundraising event for Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is running for re-election. The Utica visit marked Trump's first as president to an area he won in 2016.

Trump, a New York native, spent much of the event attacking his home-state governor as well as Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is also thought to have White House ambitions.

Trump said that Cuomo, who is running for re-election against "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon, called him and told him, "I'll never run for president against you."