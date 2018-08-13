Annual tour showcases Chenango’s ag industry

GUILFORD – Legislators recently got a snapshot of the highs and lows of the local ag industry during the Chenango County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board’s annual ag tour.

For eight years, the Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board has invited leaders in community and economic development to participate in the tour which spotlights ag businesses in all four corners of Chenango County.

The goal, organizers say, is to bring awareness of the trials and triumphs of the county’s leading industry.

“The tour allows our producers to connect and share their success stories and struggles with federal, state and local representative who could offer help and support,” said Shane Butler, director of Chenango County Planning and Development.