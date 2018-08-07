Afton Motorsports Park creates “Pack the track to save your local race track” for Friday night

AFTON – It’s been no secret that this racing season has not been the best for the Afton Motorsports Park (AMP). From a new racing surface that had to be removed after just three weeks of racing to the silty remains – which has continued to hinder the ability to race side by side – to drivers leaving the track and not returning because of the track surface and the inability to pass.

After the recent Short Track Super Series (STSS) race, Brett Deyo of STSS told AMP track promoter Ronnie Ford that he had to do something about the racing surface or he would move the Short Track Super Nationals to another facility.

Ford decided after hearing that from Deyo, looking things over and thinking about the track surface and what to do, decided to cancel the August 3 show. As it rained on Friday, the show would have been cancelled due to weather.