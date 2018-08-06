Smith and Loomis capture 2018 Canasawacta Country Club Member-Guest by two stokes; Carson and Seiler Sr. finish second

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Bryan Smith and Brian Loomis posted a final score of 12-under par after three rounds to capture the 60th annual Canasawacta Country Club Member-Guest title this weekend, while defending champions Tim Carson and Scott Seiler Sr. placed second, with a final score of 10-under. Bob Adsit and Dave Cappadonia came in third place with a three-round score of 9-under.

Paul and Nick Brunick, the tournament’s leader after the first day, shot a second round 3-over par. Their overall score after the second day was 3-under par, placing them into the Masters Flight, six strokes behind the new leaders of Smith and Loomis.

Carson and Seiler Sr. shot a second round 2-under par, placing them tied for second with Adist and Cappadonia at 6-under.

Mike and Bob Branham (5-under), Justin Bennett and Scott Seiler Jr. (3-under), Tom Ryan and Gregg Dicks (3-under), Steve Haskins and Daryl Stevens (2-under) and Doug Wilson and Joe Gutosky Jr. (2-under) rounded out the rest of the Master Field.

Smith and Loomis, who led the field by three strokes going into the final round, started their day at 2-under through four holes but the fifth hole brought some excitement to the round as they played in the Masters Flight along side Adsit and Cappadonia – another team in the hunt – and started their round at same score.

“I think we were just trying to keep the pedal to the medal and keep making birdies,” said Loomis before the round on Saturday.