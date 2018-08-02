Great Scott! Copeland cruises in Binghamton win

BINGHAMTON – Scott Copeland sailed through seven innings Wednesday at NYSEG Stadium, spearheading the Rumble Ponies 2-0 win over the Yard Goats. The right-hander induced four ground ball double plays and whiffed seven Hartford hitters in the Ponies 50th win of the season. Binghamton’s victory snaps a nine-game losing skid against the Yard Goats.

Already ahead 2-0, the Rumble Ponies needed a three-pitcher effort in the eighth inning to preserve their advantage. Ryan Metzler doubled to begin the frame, before Omar Carrizales reached first despite striking out. Luis Rojas took the ball from Copeland and summoned David Roseboom out of the bullpen. The left-hander struck out Nelson Molina and Roberto Ramos, keeping the Yard Goats runners on the corners. With two down, Corey Taylor replaced Roseboom and quelled the threat by whiffing Mylz Jones. Three Rumble Ponies pitchers combined to strike out for Yard Goats in the scoreless frame.

Taylor, despite allowing three ninth-inning hits, finished the game and picked up his sixth save of the season.

Binghamton broke the scoreless tie in the second inning, utilizing a pair of singles. Tomas Nido reached base with a one-out knock, moved to second on a ground ball out, and progressed to third on a wild pitch. With two outs, Josh Allen worked a seven-pitch at bat before roping a base hit up the middle, bringing home Nido for a 1-0 lead.

Nido safely touched home again in the fourth inning. With two gone, Nido took Jesus Tinoco’s 2-2 offer and sent it over the left-center field wall. His fourth home run of the season pushed Binghamton’s lead to 2-0.

Tinoco (6-10) was pulled after the fifth inning and suffered his league-leading 10th loss. The right-hander allowed both Binghamton runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Copeland (6-4) picked up his first win since June 25 in the seven-inning shutout effort. He walked just one Yard Goat in his first ever duel with Hartford.

Binghamton (50-59) and Hartford wrap up their four-game series on Thursday evening. RHP Mickey Jannis toes the rubber for the Rumble Ponies against Yard Goats RHP Rico Garcia with first pitch at NYSEG Stadium scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton snapped a four-game losing streak. Tomas Nido extended his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games. This is the fifth time Scott Copeland has tossed at least seven innings this season. Last night's win is the Rumble Ponies first win over the Yard Goats since May 7.