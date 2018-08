SMITHVILLE – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office says no charges have been filed in an abduction case that the department was investigating on Tuesday.

Authorities say at 9:30 p.m., the Chenango County 911 center received a report of an abduction on Tarbell Road in Smithville. The caller reported that the victim, 20-year-old Katelyn Nielsen, was forced into a 1997 Subaru Legacy.