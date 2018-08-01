60th annual CCC Member-Guest weekend tees off Thursday; Practice rounds and putting competition start Wednesday

NORWICH – The Canasawacta Country Club will see 83 pairings spread out over 18 holes for the next four days, playing for a shot at the Member-Guest Championship. In its 60th consecutive year, the event carries a tradition of competitive golf and good times.

Since Sunday, players have started practicing for the tournament as they have played 18 holes as a practice round. The tune-up final session wraps up on Wednesday around 3 p.m. Following the practice round, the putting contest will begin.

The 54 hole, four-ball stroke tournament play will see half of the field pairings start official play Thursday morning with the other half continuing Thursday afternoon to play their first 18 holes of the tournament. On Friday morning, play will continue for another 18 holes. After the first 36 holes have concluded, flights will be determined with the top eight teams of the lowest scores and ties will advance to the Masters Flight. The overall tournament champions will be determined from this flight.

The rest of the field will be evenly broken down into flights with 7-12 teams. Those flights will also have a winner decided and announced at the Awards Dinner on Saturday evening.

The 83 team field feature heavy competition as many past winners are scheduled to tee-off Thursday. However, Tournament Director and Club President Tim Carson said it really is anyone’s tournament.

“The competition level is huge this year,” said Carson. “I can think of at least eight teams that have a shot to win.”

Carson and his partner, Scott Seiler Sr., will be in the running for a three-peat. The duo has been in this spot before, winning in years 2011 and 2012. In 2013, the tournaments said to be youngest champions, Corey Johnson and Eric Walling, snagged the title to end Carson and Seiler’s hopes. The pair finished fourth in the Masters Flight.

“We have such a rare club here at Canasawacta,” said Carson. “We have about 40 different golfers with a single digit handicap, making anyone who steps out on the course tough competition.”

Carson mentioned Brett Smith is one of the hottest golfers in the area right now and believes he is a top contender for the title. Smith will be playing with Thad Fleming. If Smith and Fleming are able to pull-off the win, it will be their first Member-Guest championship.

Others that Carson said are always contenders are the championship pairings of Bob and Mike Branham, Matt Burrell and Craig Dawson, and Lee Skillin and Jim Gorski.

While the Branham’s won the 2004 and 2008 Member-Guest championships, Bob is a 10-time tournament winner. The father-son duo will look to repeat their wins but will have to battle through the strong field on their way to Saturday’s Masters Flight.