Color me inspired: Organizers look ahead to 24th Colorscape

NORWICH – As the days gradually become shorter and summer stumbles on, Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival organizers are hard at work preparing for the 24th annual event slated for Saturday and Sunday, September 8 and 9.

Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Executive Director Celeste Friend said between activities for children, activities for adults, performances on three stages, and 120 artists scattered through Norwich's East and West Parks, the 24th annual Colorscape will have something to offer for everyone.

"There's no single way to enjoy Colorscape," said Friend. "It can be as participatory or as passive as you want it to be."

Colorscape, which has been dubbed by organizers as "a sensory experience for all ages", drew roughly 13,000 people to East and West Park in 2017, which was Friend's first year as the festival's executive director.

Before becoming executive director, Friend was an artist at Colorscape, giving her a unique perspective and understanding of the festival.

"There's a sense that the entirety of the community is embracing you, embracing the event," said Friend. "There's an amazing amount of community buy-in. The community has really bought into this show in a way that I have never experienced in other shows."