Unadilla announces new feature sponsor for Amateur Classic MX race at Pro National Weekend

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 30th, 2018

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla MX in New Berlin, NY announced Monday that 100% Goggles is the feature sponsor of amateur racing during the Massey Ferguson Unadilla Pro National MX Weekend presented by Eklund Farm Machinery.

“We are proud to continue our great relationship with 100% Goggles, but even more excited that they wished to become the feature sponsor of amateur racing during our Massey Ferguson Unadilla Pro National presented by Eklund Farm Machinery,” said Unadilla’s Greg Robinson. “They have been an outstanding sponsor of amateur racing at Unadilla over the last several years and their desire to step it up even further during the preeminent weekend in our 2018 schedule speaks volumes about their outlook towards amateur racers. We’re thrilled to have them on board.”


