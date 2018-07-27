Seiler and Loftus sail through two rounds to take home Blue Stone’s Member-Guest Championship

OXFORD – Todd Seiler and Joe Loftus opened up the 2018 Member-Guest Tournament with a first round best 65 on Saturday, July 21. One day later, the pair shot a field low 63, cruising to a 12-under final score to take the Championship Flight and the bragging rights of Blue Stone.

Seiler and Loftus had an eight-stroke lead over partners Rick Race and Jerry Birdsall after the first day. Race and Birdsall attempted to close in on the leaders, shooting a 65 on Sunday but Seiler and Loftus continued with their momentum from Saturday.

Race and Birdsall were also behind John and Johnny Witchella following the conclusion of Saturday. The Witchellas finished the first round with a 69, just four strokes behind Seiler and Loftus. However, Sunday’s round just wasn’t theirs as they shot a three-over par 73. Race and Birdsall slid into second place with their five-under par second round. That is where the pair finished as Seiler and Loftus used their field low scores from both rounds to finish 10 stroke ahead.